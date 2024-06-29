Left Menu

Sunita Kejriwal arrives at Rouse Avenue Court for hearing of Delhi CM in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal arrived at Rouse Avenue Court for the hearing of Delhi CM in the liquor policy case on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:43 IST
Sunita Kejriwal arrives at Rouse Avenue Court for hearing of Delhi CM in liquor policy case
Sunita Kejriwal arrives at Rouse Avenue Court for hearing of Delhi CM (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal arrived at Rouse Avenue Court for the hearing of Delhi CM in the liquor policy case on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister was produced at the Rouse Avenue Court by the CBI for a hearing in the liquor policy case on Saturday. Kejriwal's three-day CBI remand in connection with the case is slated to end on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the authorities significantly bolstered security measures outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi ahead of their protest. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Saturday that the coordination between national agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation shows that the Central Government wants to ensure that Arvind Kejriwal stays in jail.

"The coordination between ED and CBI shows that the central government wants to ensure that Arvind Kejriwal stays in jail...We will raise our voice against it in the whole nation," he said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday that it would hold a nationwide protest against the arrest of Kejriwal.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting at the party headquarters led by AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation), Sandeep Pathak. The meeting was attended by other top AAP leaders, including MPs, MLAs and councillors. The meeting detailed the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies by the BJP government to target CM Kejriwal. Sandeep Pathak announced that AAP workers will hold a massive protest to oppose the BJP's tactics and the arrest of their leader.

Earlier, the CBI had called the AAP Supremo for questioning as a witness for the first time on April 16, 2023. At that time, it did not make him an accused for 14 months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024