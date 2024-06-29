Sunita Kejriwal arrives at Rouse Avenue Court for hearing of Delhi CM in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal arrived at Rouse Avenue Court for the hearing of Delhi CM in the liquor policy case on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister was produced at the Rouse Avenue Court by the CBI for a hearing in the liquor policy case on Saturday. Kejriwal's three-day CBI remand in connection with the case is slated to end on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the authorities significantly bolstered security measures outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi ahead of their protest. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Saturday that the coordination between national agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation shows that the Central Government wants to ensure that Arvind Kejriwal stays in jail.

"The coordination between ED and CBI shows that the central government wants to ensure that Arvind Kejriwal stays in jail...We will raise our voice against it in the whole nation," he said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday that it would hold a nationwide protest against the arrest of Kejriwal.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting at the party headquarters led by AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation), Sandeep Pathak. The meeting was attended by other top AAP leaders, including MPs, MLAs and councillors. The meeting detailed the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies by the BJP government to target CM Kejriwal. Sandeep Pathak announced that AAP workers will hold a massive protest to oppose the BJP's tactics and the arrest of their leader.

Earlier, the CBI had called the AAP Supremo for questioning as a witness for the first time on April 16, 2023. At that time, it did not make him an accused for 14 months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)