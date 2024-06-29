"Haryana assembly poll results will be in favour of BJP": Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly Elections in Haryana and asserted that the results of the elections will be in favour of BJP as the opposition is devoid of any political agenda. Addressing a press conference in Haryana's Panchkula, Pradhan said, "The assembly elections of Haryana will be held in October and we have full faith that the results will be in favour of BJP."

Talking about the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Education Minister said, "Haryana's contribution in the Lok Sabha elections led to Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time. In the last two assembly elections also, Haryana has shown faith in BJP. We have faith that in October, the BJP will come back to power." In Haryana, out of 10 Lok Sabha seats, BJP and Congress had secured five seats each.

"In the last ten years, we have served the people of Haryana... PM has talked about 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and there is no doubt that Haryana will contribute to that. In the last 20 years, the people of Haryana have analysed both governments for 10-10 years, from 2004-2014 and 2014-2024. For the third time also, we will win the trust of Haryana's people as we feel and it's our political analysis that our rivals don't have any political agenda. It's just a bunch of spreading confusion, lies and doubt," Pradhan said. Stepping up his attacks on Congress, Pradhan said, "We are seeing our opposition behaviour in the Rajya Sabha for the past days and we feel that instead of being a positive opposition, the Congress has decided to make themselves a force who obstructs. There are never any elections for the Speaker but they made an unnecessary move. They conducted a contest for the post of Speaker and I feel that this is not a small thing."

In the 2019 Assembly elections, out of 90 seats, BJP had secured 40 seats, Congress secured 31 seats while Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) won 10 seats. In 2014, the BJP had won 47 seats while the Congress secured victory on 15 seats.

Congress in the 2009 Assembly Elections had secured 40 seats while BJP won only four seats. In 2005, Congress won 67 seats while BJP won two seats. (ANI)

