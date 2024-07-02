Left Menu

India's Power Demand to Surge Beyond 400 GW by 2031: Power Secretary

India's peak power demand is projected to surpass 400 GW by 2031-32, as stated by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal. With peak demand already reaching 250 GW, the government forecasts a peak of 260 GW by September. Key challenges include financial viability of discoms and renewable energy integration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:07 IST
India's Power Demand to Surge Beyond 400 GW by 2031: Power Secretary
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing statement at the CII-Smart Metering Conference, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal disclosed that India's peak power demand might exceed the previously projected 384 GW mark, potentially reaching beyond 400 GW by 2031-32. This rise in demand underscores the need for a substantial increase in power generation capacity, aiming for 900 GW.

Agarwal pointed out that peak demand had already peaked at 250 GW in May and is expected to hit 260 GW by September. The onset of the monsoon season has temporarily reduced demand to 209 GW as of Monday, according to official data.

The Power Secretary emphasized the need to provide meters to beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Yojana under the RDSS scheme to ensure effective power distribution. Addressing the financial viability of discoms and the integration of renewable energy are crucial to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Arun Mahesh Babu, MD of Gujarat Power Corp Ltd, stressed the importance of building consumer trust for the successful transition to smart meters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024