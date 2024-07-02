India's Power Demand to Surge Beyond 400 GW by 2031: Power Secretary

In a revealing statement at the CII-Smart Metering Conference, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal disclosed that India's peak power demand might exceed the previously projected 384 GW mark, potentially reaching beyond 400 GW by 2031-32. This rise in demand underscores the need for a substantial increase in power generation capacity, aiming for 900 GW.

Agarwal pointed out that peak demand had already peaked at 250 GW in May and is expected to hit 260 GW by September. The onset of the monsoon season has temporarily reduced demand to 209 GW as of Monday, according to official data.

The Power Secretary emphasized the need to provide meters to beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Yojana under the RDSS scheme to ensure effective power distribution. Addressing the financial viability of discoms and the integration of renewable energy are crucial to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Arun Mahesh Babu, MD of Gujarat Power Corp Ltd, stressed the importance of building consumer trust for the successful transition to smart meters.

