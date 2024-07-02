UP CM announces financial aid to deceased, injured families of Hathras stampede

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand each to the injured following the tragic stampede in Hathras. Earlier in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a stampede at a religious event resulted in the deaths of 50 to 60 people.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Chief Minister has ordered a thorough investigation. He also instructed the officials to form a team under the leadership of ADG, Agra and Commissioner, Aligarh to investigate the causes of the accident.

CM Adityanath is personally monitoring the situation and has dispatched two ministers, the Chief Secretary, and the DGP to the site. An FIR will be filed against the program organizers, and the administration is preparing for major action in response to the tragedy.

Earlier in the day, Hathras DM Ashish Kumar confirmed the increase in death toll from 27 to around 5-60. He said,"... District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered... A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors... Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event... A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased..." Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed their condolences following the tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a stampede at a religious event resulted in the deaths of 50 to 60 people.

Paying condolence to the deceased the Union Minister labelled the accident as "extremely painful". "The accident that happened in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident," Singh said.

"Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help to all the victims," he added. BJD President Naveen Patnaik also expressed his sorrow, stating, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many lives in the stampede in #Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised."

Additionally, the Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that the CM has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. "He has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment and to speed up the relief work at the spot. He has given instructions to investigate the causes of the incident under the leadership of ADG Agra and Commissioner Aligarh," the tweet added. (ANI)

