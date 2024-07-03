India Actively Shapes Food Safety Standards at Codex Alimentarius Commission Session

India, represented by Shri G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is actively participating in the 86th session of the Executive Committee (CCEXEC) of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) in Rome, from July 1st to 5th, 2024.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission, jointly established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), is dedicated to safeguarding consumer health and promoting equitable practices in food trade. The CCEXEC, a key component of the commission, reviews proposals for new standards and monitors their development progress.

During the session, India has been vocal in supporting the advancement of standards for various spices such as small cardamom, turmeric, and vanilla. Given India's significant role as a major producer and exporter of these spices, these standards are crucial for facilitating smoother international trade. Additionally, India has advocated for the development of standards for named vegetable oils, guidelines for controlling Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli, and safe practices for water use in food production and processing.

India has also championed the proposal for Codex guidance on food safety considerations related to the use of recycled materials in food packaging. This initiative is aimed at addressing global challenges like climate change, environmental protection, and sustainability. India shared its experience with guidelines developed by FSSAI on recycling post-consumer PET for food contact applications, which received positive feedback from CCEXEC members.

India's active participation in the CCEXEC underscores its commitment to establishing robust food safety standards and promoting equitable practices in global food trade. This involvement reflects India's pivotal role in shaping international food safety regulations and its dedication to enhancing the global food industry's sustainability and resilience.