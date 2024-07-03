Chopra flogging incident: West Bengal police make second arrest

One more person has been arrested in the case of public flogging on a woman in Chopra in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday. According to police sources, the arrested person identified as one Amirul, is the aide of Tajmul Haque, alias JCB the prime accused who is already in custody.

The police earlier arrested Tajmul Haque, alias JCB, who was seen beating up the victims in a purported video of the incident that had gone viral on social media. The incident drew protests by opposition BJP which accused the Trinamool Congress of implementing "Taliban rule" and "Sharia law" in West Bengal.

Earlier women MLAs of the West Bengal BJP protested outside the State Assembly after Speaker refused to permit a discussion on the issue in the Assembly. "Our question to the Speaker is that if you have permitted the TMC to agitate, why would you not permit us? We are not agitating in support of Sheikh Shahjahan. We are agitating in support of the women of West Bengal and protesting against their oppression. This is not illegal. We had sought permission from the Speaker but we were not permitted. But we have to protest. So, we are here. Why is the Speaker playing a double standard game?," Agnimitra Paul,BJP MLA, said while speaking to ANI.

The BJP alleged that Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahaman had ties with the accused, Tajmul Haque. The MLA has however denied the allegation and condemned the incident. "We condemn the incident. But the woman also did wrong. She left her husband, son, and daughter and became an evil beast. There is some code and justice according to Muslim rashtra. However, we do agree that what happened was a bit extreme. Tajimul Haque is not one of our party members, but still, we are finding any connections at the group level," Rahaman said. (ANI)

