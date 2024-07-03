"MP govt broke all records and presented over Rs 3.6 lakh crore budget today": CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav applauded the state budget for fiscal year 2024-25 presented in the state assembly on Wednesday saying the state government broke all records and presented a budget of over Rs 3.60 lakh crore. CM Yadav also said that the state budget would be doubled in the next five years and Madhya Pradesh would contribute to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in a big way.

"The Madhya Pradesh government broke all records and presented over Rs 3.60 lakh crore budget today. No tax has been imposed in this budget and requirements of all departments have been met and raised. The theme of the budget is "Viksit Madhya Pradesh, Viksit Bharat". We have set a goal that the state budget will be doubled in the next five years, and Madhya Pradesh will contribute to the GDP in a big way," Yadav told ANI. All the sections of the society including youth, poor, women and farmers have been taken care of in the state budget. The state government will promote IT here. The government will also encourage the youth to go for Indian Administrative Service and other government services, he added.

"Animal husbandry will be promoted in addition to agriculture. We have proposed a sufficient amount in the budget for Gaushala operating in the state. Our government has decided that Industrial Investment should also be promoted for which the budget for Industrial development has increased by 40 per cent in comparison to that of the last FY 2023-24. It included all three types of Industries possibilities which include heavy industry, MSME and village-based industries. We are working on education tourism and health tourism as well," he added. Simhastha (A Hindu religious mela held every 12 years in Ujjain city) is going to be a big program in which people across the globe participate. The Simhastha 2028 will be celebrated in a grand manner. Rs 500 crore has been proposed for Ujjain Simhastha and for different religious places of 13 districts of Malwa region, the chief minister said.

"The government has also proposed a big budget for the tourism sector in the state. A provision for Shri Anna (millets) has also been proposed in the state budget. We will try to implement employment-yielding schemes and will keep working for the welfare of the people of the state," he added. Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented the state budget a total of Rs 3,65,067 crores for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)