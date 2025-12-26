Bharat’s Heroes at the Forefront: NMIA Honours Param Vir Chakra Awardees at Its Historic Opening

India's bravest at the centre of its opening narrative, honouring Param Vir Chakra awardees Honorary Captain Bana Singh (PVC) and Major Sanjay Kumar (PVC) in a tribute rooted in respect, service, and national pride. As part of the opening, the gallantry awardees were personally welcomed and taken through the airport, underscoring the message that India's progress is built on the courage and sacrifice of its armed forces. The moment stood out not for spectacle, but for its sincerity, placing Bharat's heroes before the ceremony.

Reflecting on the experience, Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC, said, "It was a very good experience. This was the first time Mr. Adani personally showed us the airport. It felt good to see such a large organisation and the respect shown towards the Army. Overall, it was a good day and a meaningful experience for all of us." Walking alongside Honorary Captain Bana Singh, PVC, Major Sanjay Kumar represented the quiet strength, discipline, and humility that define India's armed forces. Their presence transformed the opening of NMIA into a moment of collective gratitude and reflection.

Rather than focusing on grandeur, the NMIA inauguration highlighted values of service and sacrifice. Honouring Param Vir Chakra awardees at the outset sent a powerful signal, this airport's journey begins by acknowledging those who protect the nation.

Under the leadership of Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, the opening reflected a conscious choice to celebrate Bharat's heroes before headlines. By placing the country's highest gallantry award recipients at the heart of the occasion, NMIA set a people-first, values-driven tone for its future.

At Navi Mumbai International Airport, the first step forward was not marked by spectacle, but by gratitude.

