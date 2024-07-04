PMK is confident of getting AIADMK votes in Vikravandi bypoll, says Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Ramadoss, on Thursday, is confidently stated that AIADMK's traditional votes will help them defeat their 'common enemy', Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in the upcoming Vikravandi bypoll, which is scheduled for July 10. Ramadoss, speaking to ANI, has also said that PMK is working on tactics to form their government in the upcoming 2026 Assembly election.

As the principal opposition party in the state, AIADMK has boycotted the Vikravandi bypoll citing 'ruling government misuse of power' and 'irregularities' and as a result, the ground situation in Vikravandi has become two corner fights between DMK, PMK with Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on race. As a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), PMK is approaching Vikravandi bypoll by seeking Vanniyar caste votes which has a pivotal share in the region.

Meanwhile, with AIADMK boycotting the election, both PMK and NTK are eyeing AIADMK's traditional votes. NTK Chief, Senthamizhan Seeman, has recently supported the AIADMK in its hunger strike against the DMK government over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. His action is allegedly assessed as an attempt to win over AIADMK votes in the Vikravandi bypoll.

However, PMK Founder Ramadoss, is also confident that AIADMK voters will support his party in defeating their 'common enemy' DMK. "It is true that the conduct of the bypoll won't be in an honest way. But PMK has the strength to oppose the dishonesty that they (DMK) are showing. Similarly, AIADMK's first enemy is DMK so they are also thinking DMK shouldn't win. So the PMK win is assured," Ramadoss told ANI.

He also added, "DMK only spreads information that AIADMK votes won't transfer to PMK. But AIADMK voters are confident that they will vote for the PMK to defeat the DMK in this bypoll". Replying to the question on ideological differences between BJP and PMK over the NEET issue Ramadoss said, "The majority of people won't be aware of ideology differences and what is NEET and all. People just wanted an exam which is an obstacle for their children to be removed. Only a few people have clarity. That NEET should be removed and this is all expectations."

Ramadoss also says PMK is working on tactics to form a government in the upcoming 2026 Assembly election. This bypoll will help them gain momentum. He further added, "Illicit Liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi happened very near to Vikravandi. So this would have an impact on the election. People in Vikravandi are speaking about that".

Vikravandi by-poll was necessitated due to the demise of former DMK MLA N Pugazhendhi on April 6. (ANI)

