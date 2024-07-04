Left Menu

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda; says his philosophy and teaching guides him

Today marks the 122nd death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda who made the Indian culture proud on the global stage.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:12 IST
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 122nd death anniversary at the government residence (Photos/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI) : The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 122nd death anniversary today, July 4. Swami Vivekananda was a dedicated worshipper of Mother India who made the Indian culture proud on the global stage and is a source of inspiration for the youth today.

CM Dhami also offered flowers at Vivekananda's photo at the government residence on the occasion of his death anniversary. Dhami also said that Vivekananda's philosophy and teachings continue to guide humanity for an eternity.

Additionally, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Swami Vivekananda, stating that his teachings give strength to millions. Taking to social media platform 'X', the PM tweeted, "I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating."

The PM further reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling Vivekananda's dream of a prosperous and progressive society. He wrote on X, "We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his dream of a prosperous and progressive society."

Born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, Swami Vivekananda was a philosopher, monk and religious teacher. His full name was Narendranath Dutta. The chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramkrishna Paramhans, Vivekananda, popularised Indian culture across the world. He delivered several speeches across countries like the United States, England and Europe and promulgated the core tenets of the Hindu philosophy.

He is also considered to be one of the most influential monks in the world. Keen on spiritualism, and Vedanta, he became popular in the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he delivered his famous speech, which began with the words, "Sisters and brothers of America.."

His birthday, also known as 'National Youth Day', is observed in the country on January 12. Swami Vivekananda died on July 4, 1902 at the age of 39. (ANI)

