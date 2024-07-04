Left Menu

Gas Leak at Kuala Lumpur Airport Engineering Facility Sends 20 for Treatment

A gas leak occurred at a Kuala Lumpur international airport engineering facility, resulting in 20 individuals being sent for medical treatment. The chemical involved was identified as methyl mercaptan. The airport operations were not disrupted and no wider public safety risk was reported.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:06 IST
Gas Leak at Kuala Lumpur Airport Engineering Facility Sends 20 for Treatment
AI Generated Representative Image

(Recasts, adds details on chemical leak in paragraphs 1 and 3) KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 (Reuters) -

Around 20 people at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur international airport were sent for medical treatment on Thursday after a gas leak at an aircraft engineering facility, though there were no disruptions to airport operations, the fire department said. The Selangor state fire department said it received an emergency call regarding a chemical leak at the Southern Support Zone Sepang Aircraft Engineering facility at 11.23 am (0323 GMT) and dispatched its personnel along with a hazardous materials team.

The chemical was later identified as methyl mercaptan, a flammable colourless gas with a putrid smell sometimes used in the production of jet fuel. The 20 people affected, all of whom were airport personnel, had complained of dizziness, the department said.

There was no wider risk to public safety, a spokesperson from the fire department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024