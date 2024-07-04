India Issues Guidelines for Funding Under National Green Hydrogen Mission

The Government of India has released guidelines for funding testing facilities, infrastructure, and institutional support under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Issued by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on July 4, 2024, the guidelines aim to bolster the development of standards and regulatory frameworks for Green Hydrogen.

The scheme will address gaps in existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes within the Green Hydrogen value chain. It will support the creation of new testing facilities and the upgrading of existing ones to ensure safe and secure operations.

The scheme will be implemented with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 200 Crores until the financial year 2025-26, with the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) acting as the Scheme Implementation Agency (SIA). It focuses on developing robust quality and performance testing facilities to ensure quality, sustainability, and safety in Green Hydrogen production and trade.

The guidelines are part of the broader National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched on January 4, 2023, with an allocation of Rs. 19,744 Crores up to FY 2029-30. The mission aims to contribute to India’s goal of becoming Aatma Nirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and inspire the global clean energy transition. It is expected to significantly decarbonize the economy, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, and position India as a leader in Green Hydrogen technology and market.