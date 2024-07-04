Optiemus Infracom to Revolutionize Agriculture with 6,000 Drones

Optiemus Infracom revealed on Thursday that it is in advanced discussions with the government and cooperatives to introduce up to 6,000 drones next year, projecting a revenue boost of Rs 600-900 crore.

Addressing attendees at the 5th Drone International Expo, Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta emphasized that many drones currently sold in India are imported and costly. 'We aim to disrupt market pricing with our drones,' Gupta stated. 'We plan to sell drones with a 10-litre payload capacity for about Rs 2.25 lakh each, capable of spraying urea across 1 acre in just 7 minutes, compared to 6-7 hours manually.'

The company is currently producing drones with 10 and 16 kilogram payloads and will commence manufacturing drones with 30 kilogram capacity in six months. An investment of Rs 140 crore is earmarked for drone production, aiming for revenues between Rs 600-900 crore by 2025. Gupta highlighted the company's focus on local component integration and robust after-sales service, designed to support up to 100 centers through rural entrepreneurship, ensuring reliability and convenience for users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)