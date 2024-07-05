Left Menu

NEET PG Exam Rescheduled: New Date Announced, Conduct to Follow 'Standard Technique'

NBEMS President Dr. Abhijat Sheth announces the rescheduled date for NEET PG exam, now to be held on August 11 in two shifts. Despite concerns, Sheth assures students about the fairness and standardization of the process, affirming the decision was made in students' best interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:38 IST
Dr Abhijat Sheth, President, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) president, Dr. Abhijat Sheth, has announced the new date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam. The examination, initially scheduled for June 22 but postponed as a precautionary measure, will now take place on August 11, 2024, in two shifts.

Dr. Sheth emphasized that conducting exams in multiple shifts is a 'standard technique' and reassured students not to be concerned about fairness. 'This is a standard technique for conducting exams globally. The same normalization ratio will be applied, ensuring a fair process,' he told ANI.

The postponement follows controversy and allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5. With protests and legal challenges, including a batch of pleas before the Supreme Court, NBEMS assures that all necessary steps and SOPs are in place to conduct the NEET-PG examination efficiently.

