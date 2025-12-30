KKR and Kreate Acquire Cheongna Logistics Center
KKR and Kreate Asset Management announced the acquisition of the Cheongna Logistics Center in Incheon. The financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed. This acquisition enhances their investment portfolio and positions them strategically in the logistics sector for future growth in South Korea.
KKR, a prominent global investment firm, together with Kreate Asset Management, its Korean affiliate, has confirmed the acquisition of the Cheongna Logistics Center, located in Incheon.
The exact financial details of this transaction were not made public, keeping a veil of confidentiality over the deal.
This strategic purchase is poised to bolster KKR and Kreate's logistical capabilities and broaden their investment footprint in South Korea.
