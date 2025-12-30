KKR and Kreate Acquire Cheongna Logistics Center

KKR, a prominent global investment firm, together with Kreate Asset Management, its Korean affiliate, has confirmed the acquisition of the Cheongna Logistics Center, located in Incheon.

The exact financial details of this transaction were not made public, keeping a veil of confidentiality over the deal.

This strategic purchase is poised to bolster KKR and Kreate's logistical capabilities and broaden their investment footprint in South Korea.

