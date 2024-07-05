Left Menu

Central Government Defends Integrity of NEET-UG 2024 Exam Amid Allegations

The Central Government has asserted before the Supreme Court that without concrete evidence of widespread confidentiality breaches, the NEET-UG 2024 exam should not be canceled, stressing that such action would harm many honest candidates. Investigations into alleged irregularities are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:17 IST
The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Supreme Court hearing, the Central Government opposed calls to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam, citing the absence of significant evidence pointing to a major breach of confidentiality. Scrapping the May 5 examination would gravely affect the numerous honest candidates, according to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with probing the allegations of irregularities, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, and breach of trust. The affidavit argues that canceling the results based on unproven widespread malpractice would be unfair to the majority who followed the rules. Any criminal elements involved should be punished to uphold examination integrity, it asserted.

As the Supreme Court prepares for a July 8 hearing, the Center has emphasized its commitment to fair and transparent exam processes. They revealed that a high-level committee has been formed to recommend improvements for the National Testing Agency's (NTA) exam protocols. Meanwhile, the NTA has also submitted a plea against cancellation, stating malpractices were isolated and should not invalidate the entire examination.

