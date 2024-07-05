Ministry Hosts Pre-Bid Meeting for 10th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions

The Ministry of Coal conducted a pre-bid meeting for the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions, chaired by Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority Shri M Nagaraju. This auction round, which began on June 21, 2024, offers 67 coal mines for bidding.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation on the auction process was delivered by the Transaction Advisor, SBI Capital Markets Limited. Additionally, a technical presentation was provided by the technical advisor, CMPDIL, detailing the specifics of the coal mines available in this tranche, which operates on a revenue-sharing basis.

Over 100 industry representatives participated virtually in the meeting. The Ministry addressed various queries from bidders concerning general terms and conditions, such as bid security, upfront amounts, and rebates. Technical questions related to borehole density, Peak Rated Capacity, and technical challenges were also clarified. Bidders were encouraged to direct their queries to the Office of the Nominated Authority, with assurances of maximum support to boost participation in the auction process.

The deadline for bid submissions in this auction tranche is August 27, 2024.