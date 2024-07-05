Balwinder Kaur Appeals for Release of Jailed MP Amritpal Singh

Balwinder Kaur, the mother of jailed Khalistani separatist and newly-elected Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP, Amritpal Singh, has urged the government to release her son from jail. On Friday, Amritpal Singh took his oath as a Member of Parliament amid heavy security at the Parliament complex.

"I congratulate all the supporters. He should have been allowed to take his oath alongside other MPs in June. The supporters are very happy as he finally took his oath. I request the government to release him from jail," Balwinder Kaur stated in an interview with ANI. Amritpal Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, expressed that the government should permit the people of Punjab to meet him.

"I congratulate all the supporters. We have not been given any information on whether he has arrived from Dibrugarh jail. This is a moment of joy for the voters of Khadoor Sahib and Punjabis worldwide. The speculation on his MP status ends today. The government should allow Punjab's people to meet him and release him unconditionally," Tarsem Singh told ANI. Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief distributed sweets and offered 'Ardas' in a Gurdwara ahead of his oath ceremony.

Amritpal Singh was escorted from Dibrugarh jail in Assam by Punjab Police on Friday morning. In the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh won as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib with a significant margin of 1,97,120 votes, defeating Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police in April last year after evading authorities for weeks. A stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. His parents, Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur, along with his wife Kirandeep Kaur, met him in Dibrugarh Central Jail last month following his Lok Sabha victory.

Voting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats took place on June 1 during the seventh phase of the elections. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases, with results declared on June 4, leading to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.