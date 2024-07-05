Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Holds Administration Accountable for Hathras Stampede Tragedy

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday laid the blame squarely on the organisers and administration for the tragic stampede in Hathras, which claimed 121 lives. Tiwari highlighted the urgent need to console the families affected by this devastating incident. 'It is crystal clear that the administration and the organisers are responsible for this entire incident. This tragedy occurred due to their negligence,' stated Tiwari.

Tiwari noted severe lapses, including permissions for just 80,000 attendees while 2.5 lakh people showed up, and the absence of emergency exits, medical aid, and adequate police presence. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized, 'We should now focus on consoling the victims' families. What happened in Hathras can't be undone; it's crucial to understand the families' grievances.'

Turning to Rahul Gandhi's visit, Tiwari remarked, 'Our leader Rahul Gandhi was the first to reach Aligarh, then Hathras, where he shared the victims' grief. He interacted with the families, checked on everyone's wellbeing, and urged party workers to help the victims as much as possible. Rahul Gandhi's purpose was purely to offer support.' Gandhi also called on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to provide fair compensation to the victims.

Early Friday morning, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hathras to meet the bereaved families impacted by the July 2 stampede during a 'Satsang' event held by self-styled godman Suraj Pal alias 'Bhole Baba' in Fulari village. Stopping in Aligarh en route, he offered condolences and sought to understand their plight.

'This is a deeply tragic incident with many lives lost,' Gandhi said to the media, stressing that his focus was on addressing administrative failings. 'We must prioritize providing maximum compensation to the affected poor families. I urge CM Yogi Adityanath to give with a generous heart,' he insisted. A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, led by Justice (retd.) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, has been established to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation, with the report due in two months.

Initial findings suggest that the stampede happened when devotees, trying to collect soil from the preacher's feet, were stopped by security personnel, leading to panic and chaos. (ANI)