Left Menu

Tech Giants Propel Wall Street to Record Highs Amid Labor Market Weakness

Wall Street's stock indexes, including the tech-heavy Nasdaq and benchmark S&P 500, closed higher on Friday, hitting record highs. Tech giants like Microsoft and Apple propelled these gains. Labor market data indicated marginal job growth and increased unemployment. Investors anticipate potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 01:33 IST
Tech Giants Propel Wall Street to Record Highs Amid Labor Market Weakness
AI Generated Representative Image

Wall Street stock indexes concluded the week on a stronger note, with both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hitting unprecedented record highs. Tech goliaths such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, and Apple drove these gains, bolstered by data reflecting weaknesses in the U.S. labor market and declining Treasury yields.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new zeniths, while labor market figures showed marginally slower job growth and a slight rise in the unemployment rate. Investors are now predicting a potential cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, with probabilities jumping to 79% for a September easing.

In a session of mixed fortunes, major bank stocks declined as corporate earnings reports loom on the horizon, while Macy's saw a surge following an increased acquisition bid. This diverse market performance underscores the current economic complexity, balancing strong earnings from tech giants against uncertainties in other sectors.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024