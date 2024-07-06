Punjab Shiv Sena Leader Attacked with Sword in Ludhiana, Two Arrested

Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar was attacked by three unidentified persons wielding a sword in Ludhiana on Friday, the police reported. The incident occurred around 11:30 am, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ludhiana, Jaskaran Singh Teja.

'At approximately 11:30 am, three unknown individuals assaulted Sandeep Thapar with a sword, resulting in injuries. He is currently hospitalized and is out of danger. The perpetrators have been identified and will be apprehended soon,' DCP Teja stated. Following the attack, police issued an alert across the area and apprehended two suspects, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh.

'Following directives from DGP and CP Ludhiana, an alert was issued throughout the vicinity, leading to the arrest of the two wanted suspects near the university area. A Scotty was recovered during the operation. An alert has been maintained to capture the third suspect as well. Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, are now in police custody,' said SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Ravjot Grewal. The third suspect, Tahal Singh, remains at large, with further investigations underway.

'We have arrested two suspects, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh. Another suspect, Tahal Singh, is still wanted. Further investigation is in progress,' added CP Police Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

