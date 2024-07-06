Left Menu

Five Children Rescued From Hill Near Mumbra Dam

Five children were successfully rescued by NDRF and Fire Brigade teams after being trapped on a hill near the Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam. The incident occurred while the children were catching crabs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:20 IST
Five Children Rescued From Hill Near Mumbra Dam
Children rescued after getting trapped near Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam in Thane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five children who were trapped on a hill near the Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam have been rescued, according to an official report on Saturday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Brigade successfully freed the children who got stranded while catching crabs.

Fire Officer Ganesh Kedare stated they received an alert around 8:30 pm on Friday about the children being stuck on the hill. Kedare confirmed that all the children have been rescued and are currently safe.

"Our team immediately reached the spot and conducted the rescue operation. All five children have been rescued and they are safe," Kedare said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024