Five Children Rescued From Hill Near Mumbra Dam

Five children who were trapped on a hill near the Mumbra Khadi Machine Dam have been rescued, according to an official report on Saturday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Brigade successfully freed the children who got stranded while catching crabs.

Fire Officer Ganesh Kedare stated they received an alert around 8:30 pm on Friday about the children being stuck on the hill. Kedare confirmed that all the children have been rescued and are currently safe.

"Our team immediately reached the spot and conducted the rescue operation. All five children have been rescued and they are safe," Kedare said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)