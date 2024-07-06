Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Government of Conspiracy in Hathras Arrests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly concealing its shortcomings in handling the Hathras stampede incident. He asserted that the recent arrests surrounding the event are part of a greater 'conspiracy.'

Yadav accused the government of trying to deflect responsibility for the deaths of hundreds by targeting minor suspects. 'If this continues, it indicates that no lessons have been learned from past administrative failures, and such tragedies will likely recur,' Yadav wrote in a post on X.

The chief further argued that the government's motives are dubious, as they are arresting individuals who were not present at the incident's location. Yadav demanded an immediate judicial probe to uncover the state's alleged manipulation. He contended that if the BJP government is innocent, they should step down from power, accusing them of neglecting the poor and oppressed who attended the event.

Meanwhile, the main accused in the Hathras stampede, Devprakash Madhukar, appeared before the CJM Court in Hathras on Saturday. Madhukar, who had a Rs1 lakh bounty on his capture, was arrested in New Delhi on July 5, 2024, with two other suspects, Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav, detained the following day.

