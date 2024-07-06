Political Showdown: JDU Leader Rebuts Lalu Yadav's Prediction of Modi Government Collapse

In a sharp retort to Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Yadav's assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration could crumble by August, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar on Saturday questioned Yadav's predictive abilities. Kumar jabbed at Yadav, asking if he could foresee his own involvement in scams.

Lalu Yadav had claimed that the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, which came to power last month, could fall by August, leading to early elections. Dismissing this, JDU's Kumar said, 'Lalu Prasad Yadav has found a new job of predicting political futures. He doesn't respect the people's mandate. If he's so prophetic, did he predict his own scandals or his children's future court trials?' Kumar's remarks came during an attack on the RJD Chief's statement.

Reacting further, Union Minister Nityanand Rai labeled Yadav's comments as 'daydreaming' and insisted that the people of Bihar do not want a return to 'jungle Raj'. Rai stated, 'By electing PM Modi for a third term, the people have shown their confidence in his leadership. Bihar trusts Modi, Nitish Kumar, and the NDA-BJP coalition.'

Contrastingly, Yadav asserted that the NDA government is 'weak' and elections could be imminent. Speaking at the RJD's foundation day event on Friday, Yadav urged party workers to be prepared for sudden elections, claiming the Modi government might fall by August, paving the way for an INDIA bloc government.

