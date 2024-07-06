Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Congress Pledges Support to Acid-Attack Survivors at Sheroes Cafe

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai visited Sheroes Cafe in Lucknow, affirming the party's support for acid-attack survivors and urging strict action against acid sellers. Sheroes Cafe, run by survivors, operates in Agra, Lucknow, and Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:52 IST
: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai visited Sheroes Cafe on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai visited Sheroes Cafe in Lucknow on Saturday, reaffirming the party's unwavering support for acid-attack survivors. Rai called on the government to implement stringent measures against the sale of acids to prevent further attacks. Sheroes Cafe, operated by acid-attack survivors, has branches in Agra, Lucknow, and Noida.

In an interaction with ANI, Rai emphasized the Congress Party's solidarity with the victims. "The entire Congress family stands with our daughters, who are acid-attack survivors," he declared. He mentioned that a girl who recently suffered an attack is currently in critical condition, and Congress workers have visited her in the hospital to offer their support.

Rai also highlighted a recent acid attack in Lucknow via his official X handle, urging swift justice. The State Women Congress President Mamta Choudhary led a delegation to meet the victim's family, assuring them of all possible assistance. Choudhary criticized the government for failing to protect the daughters of the state and called for expedited trials in fast-track courts for justice to be served promptly.

Reiterating Congress' commitment to fighting injustice, Rai said, "Wherever there are atrocities and injustice, every worker of the Congress Party will stand firm." He urged the government to ban the sale of acids, which are easily available for as little as Rs 20 or Rs 30, and take action against shop owners who sell them.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

