Heavy Rains Trigger Severe Waterlogging and Evacuations in Moradabad

Heavy rainfall in Moradabad has led to severe waterlogging throughout the city, particularly impacting areas such as Bholenath Colony. The rising water levels have necessitated evacuations, with boats being the sole means of rescue for residents. Insects, snakes, and scorpions pose significant threats amidst the inundation.

Aarti, a resident of Bholenath Colony, conveyed her family's plight on Sunday morning. She described their inability to leave their house due to flooding and their constant fear of insects. 'We are living here with the constant fear of water entering our house. There are insects everywhere inside. We can only go out with the help of the boat, and there have been no rescue operations yet,' she stated.

According to Mintu, a rescuer working in Bholenath Colony, the water levels have surged to seven feet. 'There is 7 feet of water here. Several people are leaving because their homes have submerged. I come daily to rescue people. With more rain, both the water and danger levels in the area are rising,' he explained.

On July 3, visuals depicted vehicles stranded on the waterlogged streets, with residents struggling to commute. Navbharat, a student, expressed his difficulties in getting to school due to the waterlogged conditions. 'It has been very difficult to get transportation and go to school in this rain. There is excessive waterlogging everywhere. I had to take a holiday from school for the last two days due to the heavy rains,' he said.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall, alongside sporadic intense spells with thunderstorms and lightning, for regions including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and other states.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)