Tragic Accident in Mumbai: Luxury Car Claims Life of Woman Biker

In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was killed when a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband in Mumbai's Worli area, according to police reports. Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada, succumbed to her injuries.

Her husband, who was also on the bike, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Police stated, 'A BMW car ran over two people on a bike. The woman died, and the man was injured in the incident around 5:30 am near Atria Mall in Worli.'

The driver fled the scene with the car following the accident. The couple, reportedly from the fishing community, was returning home after buying fish when the incident occurred. The police have identified the luxury car as belonging to a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar. Further investigations are ongoing.

