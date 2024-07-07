Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Mumbai: Luxury Car Claims Life of Woman Biker

A woman died and her husband was injured in Mumbai's Worli area after a luxury car hit their bike. The victim is identified as Kaveri Nakhwa. The driver fled the scene, and the vehicle belongs to a political leader from Palghar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:07 IST
Tragic Accident in Mumbai: Luxury Car Claims Life of Woman Biker
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was killed when a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband in Mumbai's Worli area, according to police reports. Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada, succumbed to her injuries.

Her husband, who was also on the bike, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Police stated, 'A BMW car ran over two people on a bike. The woman died, and the man was injured in the incident around 5:30 am near Atria Mall in Worli.'

The driver fled the scene with the car following the accident. The couple, reportedly from the fishing community, was returning home after buying fish when the incident occurred. The police have identified the luxury car as belonging to a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar. Further investigations are ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024