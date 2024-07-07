Left Menu

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chamoli, Uttarakhand

On Sunday, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Chamoli, Uttarakhand, according to the National Center for Seismology. No casualties have been reported. Last month, Leh in Ladakh experienced a 4.4 magnitude quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:01 IST
3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chamoli, Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand on Sunday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the quake was pinpointed at Latitude 30.60 North and Longitude 79.45 East, with a depth of 5 kilometers.

The tremor occurred at 09:09 p.m. On its social media platform 'X,' the NCS mentioned, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 07/07/2024 21:09:31 IST, Lat: 30.60 N, Long: 79.45 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand".

So far, no casualties have been reported. In a related event, Leh in Ladakh was hit by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake last month. According to NCS data, the epicentre for that quake was situated at Latitude 36.10 North and Longitude 74.81 East, at a depth of 150 kilometers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

