Union Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Concludes Extensive Pre-Budget Consultations

The Pre-Budget consultations for Union Budget 2024-25, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, concluded on July 5, 2024. Over 120 stakeholders participated, offering suggestions that will be considered for the upcoming fiscal budget.

Pre-Budget consultation meetings for forthcoming Union Budget 2024-25 conclude in Delhi (Photo/PIB Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pre-Budget consultations for the Union Budget 2024-25, initiated on June 19, concluded on July 5 under the stewardship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Ministry of Finance announced the conclusion of these in-person consultations.

More than 120 invitees from 10 stakeholder groups were involved, including experts from farmer associations, agriculture economists, trade unions, education and health sectors, employment and skilling, MSMEs, trade and services, industry, economists, financial sectors, and capital markets, as well as infrastructure, energy, and urban sectors.

Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary Dr. TV Somanathan, and other senior officials from various ministries also attended the meetings. Finance Minister Sitharaman thanked the participants and assured that their suggestions would be closely examined and considered in the preparation of the Union Budget 2024-25.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

