BJP Leader Condemns Attack on Punjab Shiv Sena Leader, Urges Against Communal Link

BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla has strongly condemned the recent attack on Punjab Shiv Sena Leader Sandeep Thapar, urging the public and media not to associate the incident with communal tensions between Hindus and Sikhs. 'I came from Amritsar to meet him... the government should clarify whether it was a Nihang or a criminal disguised as one... An attack like this in broad daylight on a busy road is wholly unacceptable,' Chawla stated.

According to police reports, three individuals attacked Thapar with a sword on Friday, around 11:30 am in Ludhiana. 'He sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The suspects have been identified and arrests are imminent,' remarked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana.

Following the incident, police heightened security measures in the area and apprehended two suspects, Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh. 'We have arrested two individuals in connection with the attack. Another suspect, Tahal Singh, remains at large. Investigations are ongoing,' said CP Police Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order, attributing it to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's alleged neglect of governance. 'The Chief Minister is preoccupied with a by-poll in Jalandhar while violence and hate crimes surge unchecked across Punjab,' Jakhar alleged.

