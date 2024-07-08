Delhi's Education Showdown: Atishi Counters Teacher Transfer Orders

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has vowed to strongly oppose any attempts to derail the capital's education advancements after Lt Governor VK Saxena ordered to put on hold the transfer of 5,000 teachers.

On Sunday, Atishi accused the BJP of orchestrating the transfers against the directives of the Delhi government, contending that these dedicated educators have significantly uplifted government schools over the past decade.

The stalemate arose when Ajay Veer Yadav, General Secretary of the Government Schools Teachers Association, met with Saxena, who assured that a committee would review the transfer policy. Saxena highlighted his commitment to improving service conditions for government employees.

