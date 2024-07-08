Hurricane Beryl Threatens Texas, Prompts Widespread Closures and Evacuations

Hurricane Beryl strengthened as it neared the Texas coast on Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The impending storm has led to the closure of major oil ports, flight cancellations, and warnings of potential fatalities in affected areas. Last week, Beryl, the earliest category 5 hurricane on record, wreaked havoc in Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, resulting in 11 deaths and substantial property damage.

The storm weakened after its destructive path across the Caribbean but regained strength to become a category 1 hurricane as it crossed the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. By Monday, it could make landfall near Houston as a category 2 storm. "Additional strengthening is expected before landfall on the Texas coast," the NHC reported in its latest advisory.

In anticipation, Acting Governor Patrick declared 120 counties as disaster areas. School systems in Houston and surrounding areas have announced closures, airlines have canceled hundreds of flights, and officials have ordered evacuations in several beach towns. The closure of major oil ports such as Corpus Christi, Galveston, and Houston is likely to disrupt oil and gas supplies. Some companies, including Shell and Chevron, have evacuated personnel from offshore platforms, while Citgo plans to operate its Corpus Christi refinery at minimum production as the storm approaches.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)