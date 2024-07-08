Indian Army Flags Off D5 Motorcycle Expedition to Honor Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Indian Army's D5 motorcycle expedition was ceremoniously flagged off by Major General PBS Lamba, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 31 sub-area, in Srinagar. The event is being organized to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking India's victory in the Kargil War.

The expedition will journey from Srinagar to Drass, covering over 140 kilometers, with an aim to honor the brave soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War.

According to a post on X by the Army's Northern Command, 'A Motorcycle Expedition is being conducted from Udhampur to the Kargil War Memorial and back by the Dhruva Command team to commemorate the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas, as well as to pay homage to the Bravehearts. The GOC Crossed Swords Division greeted the Motorcycle expedition team upon their arrival at Akhnoor after departing from Udhampur.'

Earlier this week, in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation, Pune, the Indian Army and civil administration organized various marathons at Dras, informed the Ministry of Defence. These marathons honored the Platinum Jubilee of the Zoji La Battle and the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during these historic military engagements.

The events were flagged off by GOC Forever in Operations Division and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC, in grand opening ceremonies at the Zoji La War Memorial and Kargil War Memorial in Dras, as stated in an official release. Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed yearly on July 26, celebrates India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War, where Indian forces successfully ousted Pakistani troops from occupied high-altitude positions in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as an annual remembrance of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

