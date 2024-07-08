Left Menu

Indian Army Flags Off D5 Motorcycle Expedition to Honor Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Indian Army D5 motorcycle expedition, flagged off in Srinagar, commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas. Covering 140 km to Drass, it pays tribute to soldiers of the Kargil War. Marathons were also organized at Dras to mark the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas and the Zoji La Battle’s Platinum Jubilee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:21 IST
Army D5 motorcycle expedition flagged off in Srinagar to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army's D5 motorcycle expedition was ceremoniously flagged off by Major General PBS Lamba, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 31 sub-area, in Srinagar. The event is being organized to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking India's victory in the Kargil War.

The expedition will journey from Srinagar to Drass, covering over 140 kilometers, with an aim to honor the brave soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War.

According to a post on X by the Army's Northern Command, 'A Motorcycle Expedition is being conducted from Udhampur to the Kargil War Memorial and back by the Dhruva Command team to commemorate the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas, as well as to pay homage to the Bravehearts. The GOC Crossed Swords Division greeted the Motorcycle expedition team upon their arrival at Akhnoor after departing from Udhampur.'

Earlier this week, in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation, Pune, the Indian Army and civil administration organized various marathons at Dras, informed the Ministry of Defence. These marathons honored the Platinum Jubilee of the Zoji La Battle and the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during these historic military engagements.

The events were flagged off by GOC Forever in Operations Division and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC, in grand opening ceremonies at the Zoji La War Memorial and Kargil War Memorial in Dras, as stated in an official release. Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed yearly on July 26, celebrates India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War, where Indian forces successfully ousted Pakistani troops from occupied high-altitude positions in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as an annual remembrance of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

