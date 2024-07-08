Left Menu

China Tightens Safety Standards in Booming Battery Energy Storage Sector

Chinese authorities are considering large-scale investigations of energy storage plants for fire risks following disasters at facilities. Prompted by a June fire in Seoul that killed 23 people and another incident in Wenzhou, local governments are moving towards stricter safety regulations and enhanced inspections.

Updated: 08-07-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:49 IST
China Tightens Safety Standards in Booming Battery Energy Storage Sector
Chinese authorities are ramping up their focus on fire risks within the burgeoning battery energy storage industry, according to a report by the 21st Century Business Herald. Recent disasters, including a deadly June fire in Seoul, have prompted immediate safety inspections at various energy storage manufacturers and operators.

Following a March fire at a commercial energy storage facility in Wenzhou, the local National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) initiated a series of inspections and mandated fire safety improvements. Many energy projects at these renewables facilities, built to meet local government targets, may pose unrecognized safety risks, an informed source revealed.

China has rapidly developed the world's largest fleet of battery energy storage systems, largely powered by lithium-ion technology. Despite the progress, fire hazards, particularly from lower-quality batteries, persist as significant concerns. The NDRC and the Ministry of Emergency Management have yet to comment on the tightening regulations.

