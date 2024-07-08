Rahul Gandhi Urges Central Aid Amidst Assam Flood Crisis

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi voiced his sorrow over the severe flood crisis in Assam, describing the devastation as 'heartbreaking' and urging the central government to provide prompt assistance to the state. Gandhi extended his condolences to the families affected by the disaster through a post on X.

'The extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking — with innocent children like 8-year-old Avinash being taken away from us. My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families across the state,' read Gandhi's post. He criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the management of the flood situation, reflecting on the administration's failings.

'60+ deaths, 53,000+ displaced, 24,00,000 affected. These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by BJP's double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a "flood-free Assam,"' the post continued. Gandhi called for both immediate relief and long-term comprehensive water management solutions to prevent future floods. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Assam in Parliament and urged the central government to act swiftly.

In a formal memorandum, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) emphasized that deforestation and siltation were key contributors to Assam's flood problems and called for a pan-Northeast water management authority. Immediate measures including reinforcing flood management infrastructure and providing relief to those affected were also recommended. Floods have severely impacted Assam, with 58 fatalities, 53,429 people in shelters, and widespread devastation in agriculture and wildlife, per official reports.

