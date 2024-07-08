Scandron Pvt Ltd Secures DGCA Certification for Agricultural Drone

Scandron Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Indian technology firm Magellanic Cloud, announced on Monday that it has received certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its agricultural drone.

The DGCA has granted Type Certification to Scandron's SNDAG010QX8 drone model, according to a company statement. This drone, designed for agricultural applications such as spraying fertilizers and crop monitoring, belongs to the small rotorcraft category.

This certification represents a significant milestone in Scandron's mission to deliver locally manufactured drone solutions to Indian farmers, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative aimed at curbing reliance on foreign technology.

''This milestone underscores our commitment to supporting Indian farmers with advanced, locally-manufactured drone solutions that enhance productivity and sustainability,'' said Magellanic Cloud Director and Promoter Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma.

The announcement comes as India aims to modernize its agricultural practices and improve crop yields through technological adoption. The government has been actively promoting the use of drones in agriculture to boost efficiency and reduce manual labour. Scandron plans to collaborate closely with government agencies to ensure that regulations continue to foster innovation while upholding safety standards in the burgeoning agri-drone market. Financial details and production targets for the certified drone model were not disclosed by the company.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)