China Accuses Philippines of 'Gravely Damaging' Coral Reefs Amid South China Sea Dispute

China has accused the Philippines of 'illegally' beaching warships at the Nansha Islands, causing significant damage to the coral reef ecosystem. The countries are in conflict over territory in the South China Sea, with both sides reporting reef damage from various activities. Despite tensions, both nations recently discussed restoring trust and better managing maritime disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:08 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

China stated on Monday that the 'illegal' beaching of Philippine warships at Nansha islands in the South China Sea has 'gravely damaged' the coral reef ecosystem, intensifying the ongoing dispute between the two nations over territory at various atolls in the expansive waterway.

In a detailed report, China's Ministry of Natural Resources accused Philippine warships of being 'illegally beached' around Second Thomas Shoal near Nansha Islands for an extended period, seriously impacting the reef ecosystem's diversity, stability, and sustainability. Philippine officials have yet to respond to these assertions.

The conflict centers around the Spratly Islands—referred to as Nansha Islands by China—including Second Thomas Shoal and Sabina Shoal, crucial areas in a sea route facilitating over $3 trillion in annual shipborne commerce. The Philippines had stationed soldiers on a decrepit warship at Second Thomas Shoal since 1999 to bolster its maritime claims.

China's report suggests that removing the 'illegal' beached warships is essential to prevent ongoing pollution and cumulative harm to the coral reefs. Despite China's claims over most of the South China Sea, Beijing dismissed a 2016 ruling by The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration which declared its extensive maritime claims legally unfounded.

Both nations have noted coral reef deterioration from ships and fishing activities around certain atolls. The report highlighted a 38.2% decline in reef-building corals at Second Thomas Shoal reef between 2011 and 2024.

In response to ongoing damages, the Philippines announced last year it was exploring legal actions against China for coral reef destruction within its exclusive economic zone. Recently, Manila reported China's largest coast guard vessel anchoring within its exclusive economic zone, an act deemed intimidating.

Despite persistent clashes, both countries recently agreed on the necessity to 'restore trust' and 'rebuild confidence' to better manage their maritime differences.

