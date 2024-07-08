Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Legality of Bibhav Kumar's Arrest

The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on a plea by Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, seeking to declare his arrest by Delhi Police as illegal. Kumar alleges procedural violations in his arrest, while the police defend their actions citing evidence tampering concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:37 IST
Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Legality of Bibhav Kumar's Arrest
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its decision on a petition by Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking to declare his arrest by the Delhi Police as illegal. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved the order after extensive hearings from both sides.

Senior Advocate N Hariharan, representing Kumar, argued that the FIR was filed three days late and Kumar was arrested without being served a notice under Section 41A. He highlighted that Kumar had applied for anticipatory bail and was arrested while his plea was being heard. Hariharan contended that Kumar's fundamental rights were violated, given his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

Countering these claims, Delhi Police's Senior Advocate and former Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain stated that Kumar's arrest was justified based on the evidence. Jain noted that although a notice was not issued, Kumar's actions, such as tampering with electronic evidence, warranted immediate detention. He also mentioned that Kumar's wife was informed of the arrest.

Kumar, arrested on May 18, is accused in a case filed by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. He has also sought compensation for his alleged illegal arrest and requested departmental action against the officials involved in the decision.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024