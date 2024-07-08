Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Legality of Bibhav Kumar's Arrest

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its decision on a petition by Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking to declare his arrest by the Delhi Police as illegal. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved the order after extensive hearings from both sides.

Senior Advocate N Hariharan, representing Kumar, argued that the FIR was filed three days late and Kumar was arrested without being served a notice under Section 41A. He highlighted that Kumar had applied for anticipatory bail and was arrested while his plea was being heard. Hariharan contended that Kumar's fundamental rights were violated, given his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

Countering these claims, Delhi Police's Senior Advocate and former Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain stated that Kumar's arrest was justified based on the evidence. Jain noted that although a notice was not issued, Kumar's actions, such as tampering with electronic evidence, warranted immediate detention. He also mentioned that Kumar's wife was informed of the arrest.

Kumar, arrested on May 18, is accused in a case filed by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. He has also sought compensation for his alleged illegal arrest and requested departmental action against the officials involved in the decision.

