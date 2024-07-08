Left Menu

Amritsar Police Dismantles Interstate Crime Syndicate, Nabs Kingpin and Accomplices

In a significant move to enhance safety in Punjab, Amritsar Commissionerate Police successfully intercepted an interstate crime ring. The operation led to the capture of kingpin Jai Sharma and four associates in Kharar. Authorities found illegal firearms, and further investigations are ongoing.

Recovered arms and ammunitions (Photo: DGP (Punjab police--X). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort to bolster safety across Punjab, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled an interstate organized crime syndicate, officials confirmed Monday. The operation resulted in the arrest of the group's kingpin and four members from a flat in Kharar, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, announced.

The syndicate's kingpin has been identified as Jai Sharma, also known as Sukha Pistol Ambarsarya, a Prem Nagar resident in Amritsar. Among the four accomplices arrested are Nikhil Sharma, alias Lala, from Sandhu Colony, Moni from Kot Khalsa, and Arpit Thakur and Karan Sharma, both residents of Sri Naina Devi, Himachal Pradesh. Sharma's criminal record includes seven cases related to the Arms Act, theft, and snatching. The police seized two 32-bore pistols, three magazines, and eight live cartridges during the operation.

DGP Yadav noted that the police had received reliable information about Sukha Pistol's plan to procure illicit weapons from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Under the guidance of ADCP City-2 Abhimanyu Rana, the police followed the suspects' movements back to Kharar, where they conducted a raid and made the arrests. The suspects were reportedly planning an attack on a rival gang and have been booked under the newly introduced section 111 (Organized Crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, said the syndicate was involved in theft, snatching, and arms trafficking. Further investigations aim to uncover the network's full scope and trace the MP-based arm smugglers. More arrests and recoveries are anticipated, he added.

