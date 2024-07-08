Left Menu

South Africa's Power Shift: New Energy Minister Champions Renewables

South Africa's new energy minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has committed to aggressively advancing the country's shift from coal to renewable energy. Addressing journalists, Ramokgopa emphasized South Africa's potential in renewable resources and promised to address business community concerns that have hindered investment in green energy. His stance marks a departure from his predecessor's coal-centric policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:45 IST
South Africa's Power Shift: New Energy Minister Champions Renewables
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

South Africa's newly appointed energy minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, announced on Monday a robust commitment to accelerate the nation's transition from coal to renewable energy sources.

Speaking at a news conference in Pretoria, Ramokgopa highlighted the potential for exponential growth in renewables and reassured investors of the government's new direction.

The shift comes as South Africa aims to reduce its significant greenhouse gas emissions, a stark contrast to the coal-dependent stance of former minister Gwede Mantashe.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024