South Africa's Power Shift: New Energy Minister Champions Renewables
South Africa's new energy minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has committed to aggressively advancing the country's shift from coal to renewable energy. Addressing journalists, Ramokgopa emphasized South Africa's potential in renewable resources and promised to address business community concerns that have hindered investment in green energy. His stance marks a departure from his predecessor's coal-centric policies.
South Africa's newly appointed energy minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, announced on Monday a robust commitment to accelerate the nation's transition from coal to renewable energy sources.
Speaking at a news conference in Pretoria, Ramokgopa highlighted the potential for exponential growth in renewables and reassured investors of the government's new direction.
The shift comes as South Africa aims to reduce its significant greenhouse gas emissions, a stark contrast to the coal-dependent stance of former minister Gwede Mantashe.
