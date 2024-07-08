Manipur Congress Demands PM Modi's Visit Amid Ongoing Violence

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the troubled state, asserting that the PM's silence would not bring any resolutions. Meghachandra emphasized that Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit reflects his love and commitment towards the people of Manipur.

Early Monday, Rahul Gandhi visited Jiribam district, engaging with the local population who expressed their struggles and pain. Meghachandra stated that Gandhi's interactions brought joy to the residents, and reiterated the demand for PM Modi to address the crisis firsthand.

In a show of solidarity, Congress MPs, including Gandhi, met victims of recent violence at a relief camp in Moirang's Bishnupur district. The Congress party's official social media handle highlighted Gandhi's visit to various relief camps, noting his unwavering commitment to support the victims.

During a recent session in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi addressed the situation, reaffirming the central government's efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur. He mentioned more than 11,000 FIRs registered and over 500 arrests made, with a noted reduction in violent incidents.

The Prime Minister stressed the ongoing collaboration between central and state governments, aiming to engage all stakeholders in the peace-building process. The violence in Manipur began on May 3 last year, following a rally protesting the inclusion of the Meitei community into the Scheduled Tribe category.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)