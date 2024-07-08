Left Menu

Manipur Congress Demands PM Modi's Visit Amid Ongoing Violence

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, stressing that his silence will not yield solutions for the violence-stricken state. Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to relief camps demonstrates his commitment to aiding the affected residents. PM Modi mentioned ongoing governmental efforts to restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:04 IST
Manipur Congress Demands PM Modi's Visit Amid Ongoing Violence
Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the troubled state, asserting that the PM's silence would not bring any resolutions. Meghachandra emphasized that Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit reflects his love and commitment towards the people of Manipur.

Early Monday, Rahul Gandhi visited Jiribam district, engaging with the local population who expressed their struggles and pain. Meghachandra stated that Gandhi's interactions brought joy to the residents, and reiterated the demand for PM Modi to address the crisis firsthand.

In a show of solidarity, Congress MPs, including Gandhi, met victims of recent violence at a relief camp in Moirang's Bishnupur district. The Congress party's official social media handle highlighted Gandhi's visit to various relief camps, noting his unwavering commitment to support the victims.

During a recent session in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi addressed the situation, reaffirming the central government's efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur. He mentioned more than 11,000 FIRs registered and over 500 arrests made, with a noted reduction in violent incidents.

The Prime Minister stressed the ongoing collaboration between central and state governments, aiming to engage all stakeholders in the peace-building process. The violence in Manipur began on May 3 last year, following a rally protesting the inclusion of the Meitei community into the Scheduled Tribe category.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024