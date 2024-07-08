Left Menu

Tripura's First Successful Kidney Transplant Marks Medical Milestone

Agartala Government Medical College achieved a medical milestone by successfully conducting Tripura's first kidney transplant. The procedure was mentored by Shija Hospital & Research Institute, Manipur. The transplant was praised by medical staff and supported by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who emphasized the importance of improved healthcare facilities.

Updated: 08-07-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:01 IST
Tripura's First Successful Kidney Transplant Marks Medical Milestone
Dr Sankar Chakraborty, MS, AGMC and GBP Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) in Tripura achieved a groundbreaking medical milestone on Monday by performing the state's first-ever kidney transplant. The procedure was completed under the expert mentorship of Shija Hospital & Research Institute, Manipur.

Dr. Sankar Chakraborty expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Health Secretary, the Director of Health Services, and the Principal of AGMC and GBP Hospital for their roles in making this historic achievement possible. He also appreciated the efforts of the hospital staff, the patient, and the donor.

Chief Minister Saha extended his thanks to the Nephrology, Urology, and Anesthesia departments, as well as all doctors and nurses involved in the process. Dr. Guliver Postsangbam, a Nephrologist from Shija Hospital, highlighted the hospital's facilities and upgrades that facilitated the successful surgery. Postsangbam reported that the patient is recovering well, having started to pass urine effectively post-transplant.

The medical community in Tripura is hopeful for continued improvements in healthcare services following this landmark event.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

