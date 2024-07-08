Supreme Court Orders Detailed Probe Into NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Scandal

The Supreme Court has mandated the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the central government to submit affidavits detailing the circumstances and extent of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak. The court also requested a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding their ongoing probe, with a deadline set for July 10.

During Monday's hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud acknowledged that the NEET-UG exam held on May 5 was compromised by a leaked question paper. The court questioned the NTA on steps taken to identify candidates and centers involved in the leak.

Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized the necessity of understanding the leak's nature and extent before considering a retest, given the involvement of 23 lakh students. The court tasked the NTA with clarifying the timeline, preparation, dissemination, and chain of custody of the exam paper.

The Supreme Court also sought information on whether the breach was systemic or a result of individual malpractices. Advocate Shwetank stated that the court's questions must be addressed by the NTA and the central government within three days. The possibility of segregating beneficiaries from the leak would influence the decision on whether to mandate a re-examination.

The NEET-UG 2024, conducted by NTA, serves as the gateway for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in India, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing in the May 5 examination.

