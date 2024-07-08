Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Detailed Probe Into NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Scandal

The Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre to file affidavits detailing the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak. The court seeks a status report from the CBI by July 10. The next hearing is on July 11, with significant concerns over the integrity of the exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:16 IST
Supreme Court Orders Detailed Probe Into NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Scandal
Students waited outside the Supreme Court in hearing today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the central government to submit affidavits detailing the circumstances and extent of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak. The court also requested a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding their ongoing probe, with a deadline set for July 10.

During Monday's hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud acknowledged that the NEET-UG exam held on May 5 was compromised by a leaked question paper. The court questioned the NTA on steps taken to identify candidates and centers involved in the leak.

Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized the necessity of understanding the leak's nature and extent before considering a retest, given the involvement of 23 lakh students. The court tasked the NTA with clarifying the timeline, preparation, dissemination, and chain of custody of the exam paper.

The Supreme Court also sought information on whether the breach was systemic or a result of individual malpractices. Advocate Shwetank stated that the court's questions must be addressed by the NTA and the central government within three days. The possibility of segregating beneficiaries from the leak would influence the decision on whether to mandate a re-examination.

The NEET-UG 2024, conducted by NTA, serves as the gateway for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in India, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing in the May 5 examination.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024