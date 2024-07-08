Union Minister Reviews Power Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, Emphasizes Hydropower and Reforms

Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, chaired a review meeting in Itanagar on Monday to evaluate the power sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Secretary (Power) Pankaj Agarwal, and Chief Secretary Dharmendra attended the meeting.

In his address, Manohar Lal highlighted the Central Government's ongoing efforts for the overall progress of the North-Eastern region, particularly in infrastructure and connectivity. He noted Arunachal Pradesh's significant hydropower potential, which stands at about 38% of India's total capacity, making it the highest among all states.

Key discussion points included the importance of Compensatory Afforestation Land for developing hydropower projects, simplifying the process for new connections, and making electricity bills more consumer-friendly. The Union Minister also suggested self-meter reading options and bill generation through a mobile app, and stressed the need for quality power supply to boost industrial growth and employment in the state.

On power distribution, Manohar Lal urged prompt execution of works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aiming to improve the financial and operational efficiency of the Power Department. He set a target to enhance the consumer service rating from 'C' to 'B' within a year.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the Union Minister for prioritizing Arunachal Pradesh and assured support for the development of the state's power sector. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed commitment to collaborating with CPSEs to complete 13 hydroelectric projects, projected to significantly boost state revenue and per capita income.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on hydropower generation, power transmission, and necessary reforms to improve living conditions for electricity consumers. The state government provided inputs and suggestions, emphasizing the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower potential for clean energy.

Concerns such as Right of Way (RoW) in reserve forest areas, operation and maintenance of completed projects, and downstream connectivity were addressed. The state government was urged to expedite smart metering initiatives, expected to aid energy accounting and consumer empowerment. The Secretary of Power stressed the need to prioritize consumer interests by ensuring affordable, quality, and reliable power supply.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)