India to Sign Landmark 'High Seas Treaty' for Marine Conservation
The Union Cabinet has approved India's proposal to sign the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, a significant step towards marine conservation in areas beyond national jurisdiction. The Ministry of Earth Sciences will oversee the implementation, aligning with global environmental efforts.
India
- India
The Union Cabinet has given its nod for India to sign the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, marking a pivotal move towards the preservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in international waters.
Often known as the 'High Seas', these areas are global commons accessible for legitimate international purposes like navigation and laying submarine cables. The Ministry of Earth Sciences will lead the nation's BBNJ Agreement execution, as confirmed in a press release.
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable development. "We are committed to signing and ratifying the BBNJ Agreement, upholding governance and the rule of law," he stated.
