Brazil's Bold Move: Free Trade Agreement with the Palestinian Authority Ratified

Brazil has enacted a free trade agreement with the Palestinian Authority, showing strong support for the Palestinian people. The Brazilian foreign ministry noted that the agreement would help build an economically viable Palestinian state living in harmony with its neighbors.

The agreement, signed in 2011 between the Mercosur trade bloc of South America and the Palestinian Authority, was ratified by Brazil on Friday. However, it's uncertain if other Mercosur members will follow. Argentina's current government, led by right-wing President Javier Milei, is not expected to do so.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministries of Uruguay and Paraguay have yet to comment on the development. The Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia, Ibrahim Al Zeben, hailed Brazil's decision as 'courageous, supportive, and timely,' expressing hope that Palestine's trade with Mercosur, currently $32 million annually, will grow significantly.

