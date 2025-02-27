Philadelphi Corridor: The Ticking Time Bomb Threatening Middle East Peace

Israel's resistance to vacate the Philadelphi corridor, a critical strip on Gaza's border with Egypt, poses challenges to the already fragile ceasefire with Hamas. This strip is believed to be a significant route for arms smuggling, according to Israeli officials, jeopardizing the truce.

The ceasefire agreement demanded Israel's withdrawal by a specified date, but non-compliance could be seen as a significant breach, potentially reigniting hostilities. Negotiations for a long-term peace remain in limbo, raising concerns about the resumption of war and destabilization in the region.

The Philadelphi corridor's strategic importance and its implications for Israel-Egypt relations further complicate matters. With heavy involvement from international players including the United States, the region is at a crucial junction for peace, underscored by calls for negotiations advancing to subsequent stages of the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)