DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta on Sino-U.S. Deals Under Trump Presidency

DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta voiced optimism about potential deal-making in Sino-U.S. relations under a Trump presidency. Gupta, in an interview at the Reuters NEXT forum, cited Trump's propensity for cutting deals—a practice that aligns well with Chinese preferences. Despite geopolitical tensions, Gupta maintained a positive outlook for Asia's economic growth, highlighting the region's robust performance compared to other parts of the world.

DBS is Singapore's and Southeast Asia's largest bank by asset size. Notably, the bank has become the largest shareholder in China's Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank, which Gupta described as a clean, SME-focused bank with no real estate exposure. Gupta expressed confidence in the bank's future, citing plans for a potential IPO and the promising business activity in the Greater Bay Area.

For live updates and coverage of such events, visit the Reuters NEXT news page.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)