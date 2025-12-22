Left Menu

Denmark's Sovereignty Underlined Amid U.S. Diplomatic Move

The EU emphasizes the importance of preserving the Kingdom of Denmark’s territorial integrity, including Greenland. This statement follows the U.S. appointing a special envoy to Greenland, reaffirming Denmark's sovereignty as crucial for the EU.

Updated: 22-12-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:02 IST
The European Union has underscored the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland. This comes after the U.S. announced the appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.

An EU spokesperson reiterated on Monday that preserving Denmark's borders is a long-standing position for the Union. The spokesperson remarked, 'Preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty, and the inviolability of its borders is essential for the European Union.'

This diplomatic development highlights the ongoing international interest in Greenland and emphasizes the EU's commitment to respecting Denmark's sovereignty.

