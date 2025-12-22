Left Menu

Ramakrishna Mission in Tripura to Launch Foreign Language Courses

Tripura's Ramakrishna Mission is set to introduce foreign language courses, including Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish, following approval from the general secretary of Ramakrishna Math. This development was announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who highlighted the mission's educational contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to expand educational offerings, the Ramakrishna Mission at Viveknagar in West Tripura will soon introduce foreign language courses. This announcement came from Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday.

Currently, the Mission operates a notable CBSE-affiliated higher secondary school, recognized as a cyber smart institution by NITI Aayog. Following a request by school authorities, the Chief Minister sought approval from Swami Suvirananda, the general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Kolkata, and successfully secured the proposal's approval.

Chief Minister Saha expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative, which aims to offer courses in languages such as Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish starting next year. The Ramakrishna Mission was also praised for its commitment to quality and value-based education. Additionally, Saha presented a Rotary Mobile Dental Clinic to the Mission, enhancing their educational facilities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

